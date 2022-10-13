Necas had a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Necas' three-point performance on Opening Night puts him on pace to exactly double Connor McDavid's league-leading total of 123 points from last season. The 23-year-old Czech forward obviously won't score like this every night, but this was an ideal start to the season for Necas, who regressed with 40 points in 78 games last season after notching 41 points in just 53 appearances in 2020-21. All three points came at even strength, as Necas spent most of the game skating on the second line alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.