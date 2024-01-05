Necas (undisclosed) is not expected to suit up Friday against Washington, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Necas was injured during Thursday's practice and will miss at least one game as a result. In his absence, Vasily Ponomarev is expected to make his NHL debut. Necas has nine goals and 26 points through 38 games this season.
