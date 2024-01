Necas (upper body) isn't available for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Necas also missed Carolina's previous three games. Before getting hurt, he had recorded nine goals, 26 points, 31 hits and 16 blocks in 38 outings in 2023-24. Brendan Lemieux might shift to being a healthy scratch once Necas is ready to return.