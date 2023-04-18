Necas picked up two power-play assists in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Necas assisted on both of Carolina's power-play goals, helping out on Sebastian Aho's tally in the first period and Stefan Noesen's in the second. The 24-year-old Necas is coming off a breakout season with 28 goals and 71 points, both career highs. He'll be a key offensive piece for the Hurricanes as they look to make a deep playoff run.