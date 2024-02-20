Necas scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Necas has three multi-point efforts over his last six games, a span in which he's earned four goals and five helpers. The 25-year-old was involved in the Hurricanes' first goals Monday. He's at 40 points (17 tallies, 23 assists) with 136 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-7 rating through 50 outings overall. Necas continues to put up strong offense from the second line and second power-play unit.