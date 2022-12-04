Necas scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Necas extended his point streak to four games, and he's picked up three goals and two assists in that span. The return of Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) Saturday has the potential to impact Necas' role, but it won't right away, as the latter stayed on the top line. Necas has 12 goals, 16 helpers, eight power-play points, 83 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through 25 appearances, putting him on track for a big career year.