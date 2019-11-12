Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Picks up fourth goal
Necas scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 8-2 win over Ottawa.
It was the fourth goal of the season for the rookie center, who has found the scoresheet in five of six November games (2g, 4a). The 20-year-old is taking a regular shift with ample power-play time, providing the Hurricanes with steady offensive production on their third line. Necas might not be ready to contribute in shallow leagues but could be of use in deeper formats.
