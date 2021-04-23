Necas dished out three assists and was plus-2 in a 4-2 win over Floriday on Thursday.
Necas figured in on each of Carolina's final three goals, including a dazzling 2-on-0 rush with Sebastian Aho that resulted in a short-handed goal for the latter. Necas' performance gave him 37 points in 43 games this season, already eclipsing the 36 he logged as a rookie in 64 games a year ago. He also leads the Hurricanes with a plus-22 rating.
