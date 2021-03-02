Necas scored the overtime game-winner and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

The 22-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games coming into Monday, but Necas erased his mini-slump with a vengeance. He's piled up an impressive two goals and nine points in the last 10 games, and even though Carolina's lines will get shuffled around once Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) returns to action, it's hard to imagine Necas seeing his role reduced given his recent form.