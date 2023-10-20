Necas notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Necas took a shot that caromed off Jordan Staal and went to Seth Jarvis, who buried it for his second goal of the game. The helper kept Necas hot to start the season -- he has two goals, three assists and three power-play points through five contests. The top-six winger has added 14 shots on net, but he also has an ugly minus-5 rating.