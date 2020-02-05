Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Pots power-play goal
Necas scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Necas' goal was little more than window dressing on an otherwise ugly outing from the Hurricanes. He's scored four times in his last 10 games. The Czech forward has 28 points, 65 shots and 16 PIM through 49 contests in his first full NHL season.
