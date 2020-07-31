Necas (undisclosed) took part in Friday's practice session, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Necas' return to the ice comes just in time for the club's play-in round matchup with the Rangers on Saturday. The Czech native figures to play alongside trade-deadline acquisition Vincent Trocheck, which should bolster his fantasy value in DFS contests.
