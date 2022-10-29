Necas scored a goal during a 6-2 defeat to the Islanders on Friday.

Necas, the 2017 first-round draft choice, continues chasing his first 20-goal campaign. During his previous three seasons, Necas scored 16 goals, 14 and 14 again. If he stays on his early-season pace, Necas could soar past 20 tallies in a hurry and climb toward the 30-goal plateau. Necas signed a two-year contract extension during the offseason. Will it prove to be a cunning investment? Necas has four goals among nine points in seven outings this season.