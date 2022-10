Necas recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Necas was held off the scoresheet for the first time this year in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames. The 23-year-old bounced back by setting up Andrei Svechnikov's first-period tally Monday. Necas has impressed with three goals, five assists, 15 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in six contests. Just two of his points have come on the power play, so this offense looks fairly sustainable.