Necas recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Necas had just one point in a game for the first time since Nov. 3. He posted three multi-point outings and four goose eggs in the seven games in between. The 23-year-old's lack of consistency in November is a little concerning, but he's looked very good in a top-six role this year. He has eight tallies, 14 helpers, 57 shots, 16 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances. As long as Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) is on injured reserve, Necas should have a clear path to top-line minutes.