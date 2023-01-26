Necas found the back of the net in the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win against Dallas on Wednesday.

Necas provided the overtime winner at 1:34 of the frame. He has 19 goals and 42 points in 47 contests in 2022-23. While the 24-year-old established a new career high in points with his marker Wednesday, Necas entered the contest in a bit of a slump after being held off the scoresheet in four of his previous five games.