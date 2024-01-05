Necas (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's game against Washington, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer

Necas exited Thursday's practice early, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal. Coach Rod Brind'Amour was initially "hopeful" about Necas' chances of playing Friday, but it seems his status is still up in the air. Vasily Ponomarev was summoned from AHL Chicago on Friday and can draw into the lineup if Necas or Stefan Noesen (illness) is unavailable.