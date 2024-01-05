Necas (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's game against Washington, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer
Necas exited Thursday's practice early, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal. Coach Rod Brind'Amour was initially "hopeful" about Necas' chances of playing Friday, but it seems his status is still up in the air. Vasily Ponomarev was summoned from AHL Chicago on Friday and can draw into the lineup if Necas or Stefan Noesen (illness) is unavailable.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two apples keep doctor away•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Stays hot in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Nabs assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Gathers assist Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Notches PP helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two goals pace win•