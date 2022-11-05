Necas scored a goal on four shots, supplied two assists and added three hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

One of Necas' assists came on the power play. The 23-year-old extended his point streak to six games (four goals, six helpers), and he's earned three multi-point outings in that span. It's been a brilliant start to the year for one of the Hurricanes' young stars, as he now has seven tallies, 10 assists, 34 shots, nine hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating in 11 contests.