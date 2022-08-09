Necas secured a two-year, $6 million contract with Carolina on Tuesday.
Necas has posted back-to-back 40-point campaigns, earning himself a significant uptick in salary following the conclusion of his entry-level deal. With the addition of Max Pacioretty in free agency, Necas will likely be dropped to a third-line role, which could limit his ability to produce offensively, especially if he is dropped from both power-play units.
