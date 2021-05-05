Necas scored a goal and added an assist, both on empty-net tallies, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Necas' tally counted as a shorthanded goal at 17:23 of the third period, and he added a helper on Nino Niederreiter's goal a minute later. The 22-year-old Necas has three points in his last two games after snapping a five-game drought. The Czech forward is up to 40 points (13 tallies, 27 assists), 106 shots on net and a plus-26 rating through 50 appearances.