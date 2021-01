Necas scored the only goal -- his first of the season -- in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Lightning.

Necas skated a season-high 19:37 against the Bolts, including 2:40 on the power play, and fired four shots on goal. He scored a solid 36 points in his first full season with the Canes last year, and could be ready to take another step forward this season. Keep an eye on him.