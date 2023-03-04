Necas contributed a goal and two assists in Carolina's 6-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.
All three of Necas' points were recorded on the power play. He's up to 25 goals and 56 points in 60 contests in 2022-23, including 20 points with the man advantage. Necas has four goals and nine points over his last seven outings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Lights lamp Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Helps Hurricanes best Senators•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Lots of offense in outdoor game•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: More heroics Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Provides overtime winner•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two-point effort Thursday•