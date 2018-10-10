Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Reduced to fourth-line role
Necas was held pointless for the third time in four games Tuesday against the Rangers. He skated just 8:17 and spent most of the night centering the fourth line between Phil Di Giuseppe and Brock McGinn.
During the preseason, the 19-year-old Necas was being touted as someone who could center the Canes' second line after Victor Rask went down with a hand injury to start the season. While that may still happen, it's looking more and more unlikely as the team has shifted Sebastian Aho over from the wing to play in the No. 2 spot behind Jordan Staal. Given Necas' current checking-line role, his value is plummeting fast. Fantasy owners would be wise to seek other alternatives.
