Necas picked up a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Necas' helped out on Stefan Noesen's game-tying goal in the third period. This was Necas' first assist since Game 1 of the first round versus the Islanders. The 24-year-old winger has had some mixed results in the postseason, logging seven points (four on the power play) with 36 shots on net, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances.