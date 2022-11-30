Necas scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Pittsburgh.
Necas has been lighting it up of late with four goals in his last seven contests along with 28 shots and two assists. The 23-year-old Czech needs just five more goals to match the career high he set back in 2019-20 during his rookie campaign. Considering his first-line role, getting to that mark should be relatively easy for Necas at this point.
