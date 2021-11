Necas tallied a goal on two shots in a 4-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Necas lit the lamp for the second game in a row, finding a sliver of space in the right circle and squeezing a shot through the pads of Marc-Andre Fleury to break a 3-3 draw early in the third period. After notching just two assists over his first seven games, Necas has provided a goal and two helpers across his last two.