Necas scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Necas opened the scoring early in the first period, deflecting a Brett Burns shot past Petr Mrazek. The 23-year-old winger now has points in his last three games, with two goals and two assists in that span. Necas is up to 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) through 35 games this season as he's on pace to surpass his career-high of 41 set in 2020-21.
