Necas scored a pair of goals and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators in Game 5.

Necas sniped a power-play tally to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. In the third, he weaved through the neutral zone and tucked in a wraparound goal to tie the game again. The 22-year-old has picked up four points, 11 shots on net and eight hits through five postseason contests.