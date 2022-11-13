Necas registered two shots during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Necas produced at least one point in 10 of his opening 11 outings but has been up and down over his past five games. He has five points in those five games, but three came during a Nov. 4 outburst against the Sabres and the other two developed against the Oilers on Thursday. In the other three contests, Necas -- who leads the Hurricanes with 19 points -- is scoreless with a combined rating of minus-5.