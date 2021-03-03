Necas registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Necas found Sebastian Aho for a goal at 12:36 of the first period. The 22-year-old Necas is enjoying a breakout campaign with 15 points in 19 contests. He's added 41 shots on goal, 18 hits and a plus-9 rating in 2020-21. The Czech forward is entrenched in the Hurricanes' top six, so he should be a steady option in most fantasy formats.