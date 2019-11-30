Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Sitting on Saturday
Necas (lower body) will miss Saturday's road contest in Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Trevor van Riemsdyk will take Necas' place in the Hurricanes' lineup. Carolina did not provide specifics regarding the severity of Necas' injury.
