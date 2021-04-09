Necas scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 3-0 victory over Florida.

The points snapped a five-game drought for the talented young winger. Necas has 30 points, including 20 assists, in 36 contests. That includes 10 points on the power play, three game-winning goals and a plus-18 rating. He'd be the toast of Canadian media if he played north of the 49th, but Necas toils in the relative obscurity of Raleigh. That's good for fantasy managers that are benefitting from his strong return on his draft position.