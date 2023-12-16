Necas scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Predators.

After helping to set up Stefan Noesen for Carolina's first tally midway through the first period, Necas potted his own in the second by intercepting a clearing effort in the Nashville zone and wiring the puck past Kevin Lankinen. Necas has racked up three goals and nine points in the last nine games, and while he's a little off the scoring pace from his breakout 2022-23 campaign, he's still on track to top 60 points for the second straight season.