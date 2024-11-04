Necas racked up a goal and two helpers in Sunday's 4-2 win over Washington.

Necas is currently riding a six-game point streak consisting of five goals and 10 assists. He's had a multi-point performance in all but one of those games. The right-shot winger is thriving in a top-six role while skating on the top power-play unit -- Necas comfortably leads Carolina in points with 18 (six goals, 12 assists) through 10 outings.