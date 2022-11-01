Necas produced two assists, including one on the power play, fired four shots on goal and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Necas helped out on goals by Stefan Noesen and Andrei Svechnikov in this contest. The two-point effort gave Necas a four-game point streak (two goals, four helpers). The 23-year-old continues to look strong on the second line. He's earned 13 points (three on the power play) with 26 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through nine outings this season. Considering he produced only four of his 40 points with the man advantage last season, he's already off to a much better start in 2022-23.