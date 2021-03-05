Necas had a goal, an assist and three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Necas has six points in his last three games for his third three-game point streak in the last 13 games. The 2017 first-round pick is progressing nicely in his second full season, with 17 points through 20 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Sets up opening tally•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Plays hero in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Strong night on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Nabs helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Green light Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Could play Saturday•