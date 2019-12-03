Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Still sidelined
Necas (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.
Necas will miss a second straight game Tuesday, and the Hurricanes have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his recovery. The 20-year-old rookie was on a roll in the month of November prior to sustaining his lower-body injury, racking up four goals and 10 points in 14 games, so fantasy owners should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of Thursday's matchup with San Jose.
