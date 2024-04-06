Necas scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Necas took a pass from Brady Skjei at 11:40 of the third period and one-timed it home for eighth PP marker of the season and 24th goal overall. For a guy who was rumored to be on his way out of Raleigh at the trade deadline, Necas has been a big part of the Canes' 11 wins in their past 15 games, with nine points over that span (5G, 4A). He's fitting in really well right now on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Teuvo Teravainen.