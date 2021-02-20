Necas scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Both his points came in the third period as the Canes broke open a 2-2 tie with three straight tallies. Necas has looked good since rejoining the lineup last week, collecting a goal and four points in the last four games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Nabs helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Green light Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Could play Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Expected to miss time•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Leaves game after big hit•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two helpers against Stars•