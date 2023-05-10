Necas tallied two goals in Carolina's 6-1 win over the Devils in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Necas scored late in the first period to tie the contest at 1-1, and he found the back of the net again midway through the second to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 edge. This was his first multi-goal game since Jan. 27. Necas has four goals and six points in 10 playoff outings this year.