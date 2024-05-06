Necas scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.

Necas cut the deficit to one goal with a tally early in the third period. The 25-year-old forward is up to two goals, four assists, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through six playoff outings. Necas was only held off the scoresheet in Game 2 versus the Islanders, so he should be able to provide consistent offense in a middle-six role during this second-round series.