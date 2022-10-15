Necas scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Necas has scored in both of the Hurricanes' games this season, and he also had a pair of assists in their season opener. His tally Friday came in the final minute of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. A first-round pick from 2017, Necas has yet to really have a breakout season, and he took a step back with 40 points in 78 contests last year. The Czech forward is off to a strong start in 2022-23, and he'll look to keep rolling in Seattle on Monday.