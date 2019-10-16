Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Tallies in win
Necas scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.
The second-period tally would be all goalie Petr Mrazek needed in support for the win. Necas has points in four straight games (one goal, three helpers), giving him five points in seven contests this year.
