Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Tallies insurance marker
Necas scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Necas floated into the zone and went around the net before roofing a backhand shot with 10 seconds remaining in the second period. It was his 10th goal and 25th point of the season in 40 games. The Czech forward, in his first full NHL season, has locked down a role on the third line. He's added 56 shots on goal, 38 hits and an even plus-minus rating.
