Necas scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

A fluky collision between Blackhawks blueliner Duncan Keith and a linesman left Necas open to score the Hurricanes only goal on a shorthanded breakaway. The 22-year-old forward has four points in his last three games, including a pair of shorthanded goals. The Czech native has collected 41 points (11 on the power play, four shorthanded), a plus-27 rating, 108 shots on net and 43 hits through 51 outings overall as a key part of the Hurricanes' top six.