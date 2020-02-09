Necas scored a power-play goal on three shots and served up two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Necas gave the Hurricanes a 5-4 lead in the third period, but Cody Eakin tallied 2:09 later to even the score again. In his last nine games, Necas has tallied four times. The bottom-six winger has a solid 29 points (seven on the power play), 69 shots on goal and 49 hits through 51 contests this season.