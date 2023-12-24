Necas delivered two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Necas, who has 25 points in 34 games, had been held off the board for three games prior to Saturday. He sits second in team scoring, one point ahead of Seth Jarvis and six points behind Sebastian Aho. This season is bit of a step back for Necas, who broke out with 28 goals and 71 points last season. Right now, he remains in single digits (nine) for goals, and is on pace for just 60 points. That makes him a great trade target in keeper and dynasty formats. Necas' talent is real, even if his numbers don't reflect it appropriately right now.