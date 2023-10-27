Necas scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, in a 3-2 victory over Seattle on Tuesday.

Necas drove the net and scored on a feed from Michael Bunting late in the second period to get the Hurricanes on the board. He then scored his second goal on a sharp wrister from the slot with 10 seconds remaining in overtime. Necas is tied with Jesperi Kotkaniemi for the team lead in points with nine (four goals, five assists). His fantasy value is on the rise after a strong 71-point breakout season in 2022-23 as a 24-year-old.