Necas notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

He had a hand in the Hurricanes' first and last goals on the night. Necas has one goal and four points through five games to begin the season, and even once Carolina's forward ranks are back at full strength with the pending return of Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed), Necas has played well enough to keep his top-six placement and spot on the second power-play unit.