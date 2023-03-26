Necas posted two assists and two shots, helping the Hurricanes to a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Necas picked up assists on Brent Burns' opening goal and Sebastian Aho's game-winning goal. The Hurricanes' forward has been playing well as of late, scoring seven points in his last six games. On the season, Necas has 27 goals and 67 points in 71 games.